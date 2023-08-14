Dolly Singh Doesn't Have 'Blink-and-miss Role' in Thank You For Coming, 'For First Time...' | Exclusive

Dolly Singh has successfully carved a niche for herself in the content creation space over the years. In 2020, she marked her acting debut with the web series, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. In the last three years, she appeared in films like Modern Love Mumbai and Double XL (both released in 2022). Currently, she’s gearing up for the release of Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming production venture, Thank You For Coming. A few glimpses from the film were recently unveiled and this is the first time that Dolly has featured on a poster of a film.

In an exclusive chat with News18 a while back, Dolly opened up on being a part of the big banner project. Sharing her excitement about how it’s almost her debut vehicle, she told us, “It’s a big film. I’m really excited because for the first time, I’ll have a role that’s not a blink-and-miss appearance. It has a lovely character arc and I get to do proper acting for the first time.”

Dolly, who marked her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes International Film Festival this year, said that she always wanted to act but the dream was too far-fetched. “I always wanted to see myself on the big screen but I also very much felt that it was never going to happen. So, I would tell myself that there’s no point thinking about it since I was way too far away from that industry. I didn’t know anyone who had any remote relationships with the Hindi film industry considering where I come from,” she remarked.

The content creator-cum-influencer has often spoken about being thin-shammed and bullied for her crooked teeth and skin complexion. And these insecurities often came in the way of her acting aspirations. “I think our insecurities play a big role and I would tell myself that I look ugly and nobody would look me because the girls working were all so pretty, nice and fair with long hair. I, obviously, didn’t know about the industry secrets like hair extensions and makeup that go into it, back then. As a kid, we all feel that everybody there is so naturally beautiful,” she elaborated.

Looking back at her childhood and how acting was something that was subconsciously ingrained in her, she said, “I always wanted to become an actor but I never acknowledged it even to myself because I was an insecure and under-confident child. As children, we tend to criticise ourselves more. I dreamed about it and acting was something I did very subconsciously.”

She further continued, “I would create characters out of toothbrushes and shampoo bottles in my bathroom and then talk to them and make them talk to each other in my voice. I would also talk to my own reflection in the mirror and make her a new character and call her Priya (laughs). I’ve done all those crazy things that kids do. After therapy, I realised that the acting bug was always there in my head but I never acknowledged it so much.”

On a related note, Thank You For Coming also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Sushant Digvikr, among others. The coming-of-age comedy is all set to have its gala world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd and directed by Karan Boolani. Thank You For Coming is slated for a theatrical release on October 6 this year.