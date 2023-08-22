Don 2 To Tiger Zinda Hai, 5 Bollywood Sequels That Performed Better Than Prequel

Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG2, which hit the theatres alongside Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, has been consistently keeping its pace and entered the Rs 100 crore club. The film has earned Rs 113.67 crore in India while it grossed Rs 157 crore worldwide. With that, the film has also made it to the list of sequels that have performed better than the first part.

The Amit Rai directorial also features Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in crucial roles and has surpassed the lifetime collection of OMG Oh My God! which earned around Rs 81.46 crore at the box office.

Like OMG 2, here are the five other sequels that made more money than their prequels.

Dhoom 2

Dhoom, featuring John Abraham as an antagonist, gave us one of the most stylish villains in Bollywood. The film also introduced us to modern bikes that we had not heard of or seen before this film. But Dhoom 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Dhoom 3 with Aamir Khan in the lead performed better than the John Abraham-starrer.

Housefull 2

Comedy-drama Housefull has a separate fanbase and has had three more parts to it. Housefull 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh enjoyed massive theatrical success, earning Rs 194.48 crore worldwide.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Well, the on-screen pairing of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger was loved by the audience and the film saw tremendous success at the box office. The sequel directed by Ali Abbas Zafar with a good storyline and some amazing action scenes made the spy-thriller a mass entertainer. The film earned Rs 434.82 crore worldwide.

Don 2

Farhan Akhtar recently announced that Ranveer Singh will headline Don 3. However, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don 2, the sequel to the 2006 Don — a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s original Don — collected Rs 209.55 crore worldwide.

Jolly LLB 2

Jolly LLB starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani was based on a hit-and-run case where a privileged drunk scion of a business family escaped punishment after mowing down some dwellers who were sleeping on the pavement. The film earned Rs 48.7 crore at the box office. But the sequel of the courtroom drama, headlined by Akshay Kumar, collected Rs 197.34 crore at the box office.