CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Spandana Vijay RaghavendraNitin DesaiOMG 2Kylie JennerGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Don 3 Confirmed; Farhan Akhtar Announces ‘New Era Begins,’ Stays Mum On Ranveer Singh Replacing SRK
1-MIN READ

Don 3 Confirmed; Farhan Akhtar Announces ‘New Era Begins,’ Stays Mum On Ranveer Singh Replacing SRK

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 11:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranveer Singh likely to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.

Ranveer Singh likely to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.

In May this year, News18 Showsha was the first one to report that Ranveer Singh has been confirmed to play the titular character in Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar shared a big update regarding Don 3 on Tuesday, August 8. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video teasing the third movie in the Don franchise. “The New Era Begins," the video read. Akhtar decided not to mention anything in the caption and remained tight-lipped about Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.

However, soon after the video was shared online, fans speculated that with ‘the new era’, Akhtar might be hinting at Ranveer Singh replacing SRK. Several other Shah Rukh Khan fans also expressed disappointment with Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 video and urged him not to replace the Pathaan actor. “That’s great news….but please no @ranveersingh ….Only and only @iamsrk can do DON….wait for some time until he is ready to do it. Try to understand that Ranveer will not be able to pull off what SRK can," one of the fans wrote.

In May this year, News18 Showsha was the first one to report that Ranveer Singh has been confirmed to play the titular character in Don 3. Ranveer has been a favourite with Excel Entertainment as he has headlined films like Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019), both of which went on to win wide critical acclaim and commercial success.

The first part of Don starred Amitabh Bachchan and was released in 1978. It was written by Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar. However, the sequel of the film which starred Shah Rukh Khan was released in December 2011. It was written by Farhan himself and was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. don 3
  3. farhan akhtar
  4. Shah Rukh Khan
first published:August 08, 2023, 11:24 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 11:30 IST