Don 3 Confirmed; Farhan Akhtar Announces ‘New Era Begins,’ Stays Mum On Ranveer Singh Replacing SRK

Farhan Akhtar shared a big update regarding Don 3 on Tuesday, August 8. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video teasing the third movie in the Don franchise. “The New Era Begins," the video read. Akhtar decided not to mention anything in the caption and remained tight-lipped about Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.

However, soon after the video was shared online, fans speculated that with ‘the new era’, Akhtar might be hinting at Ranveer Singh replacing SRK. Several other Shah Rukh Khan fans also expressed disappointment with Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 video and urged him not to replace the Pathaan actor. “That’s great news….but please no @ranveersingh ….Only and only @iamsrk can do DON….wait for some time until he is ready to do it. Try to understand that Ranveer will not be able to pull off what SRK can," one of the fans wrote.

In May this year, News18 Showsha was the first one to report that Ranveer Singh has been confirmed to play the titular character in Don 3. Ranveer has been a favourite with Excel Entertainment as he has headlined films like Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019), both of which went on to win wide critical acclaim and commercial success.

The first part of Don starred Amitabh Bachchan and was released in 1978. It was written by Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar. However, the sequel of the film which starred Shah Rukh Khan was released in December 2011. It was written by Farhan himself and was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani.