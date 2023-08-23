Don 3 DELAYED? Farhan Akhtar To Star in Begin Again Remake Before Directing Ranveer Singh Starrer

Despite mixed reactions to the new Don, fans were hoping that Farhan Akhtar would dive into the making of Don 3. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film is currently slated to release in 2025. However, a new report has sparked speculations that the film might be delayed. If a new report is to be believed, Farhan is in talks to star in two films — Begin Again and Champions. If he agrees to do the films, he will most likely wrap them and then dive into the making of Don 3.

A source told Pinkvilla that the remake of 2013 film Begin Again, starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, will be helmed by Nitya Mehra and produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment. “Farhan, and Nitya in talks for a musical comedy for a while now, and things are in advanced stages of development at the moment. It’s said to be a remake of the 2013 Hollywood classic, Begin Again, and will go on floors by the end of this year with a start-to-finish schedule. The film chronicles the journey of a musician, who goes on to produce an album that breaks all the records,” the source said.

Besides the Begin Again remake, Farhan has also signed Aamir Khan’s Champions. “Farhan was also committed to doing Champions for Aamir Khan Production, but the film as of today is slated to go on floors in January 2024. This will be followed by another acting assignment for Farhan, to be produced by Excel Entertainment and then finally Don 3," the source added.

After wrapping the two films, Farhan will dive into Don 3. Don 3 is expected to go on floors by the end of 2024 and will eye a 2025 release date. By 2024, Ranveer is also expected to wrap work on his rumoured Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Baiju Bawra. As per rumours, Alia Bhatt is expected to star with Ranveer in the film.

Farhan Akhtar is yet to react to the reports.