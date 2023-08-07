Don 3: Farhan Akhtar To Introducer Ranveer Singh as New Don in a Teaser This Week?

Brace yourselves, a new Don might be coming to town this week. If a new report is to be believed, Farhan Akhtar will be introducing Ranveer Singh as the new Don in Bollywood. News18 had previously revealed that Ranveer Singh has been roped in to the film. Soon after, it was reported that Ranveer is replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 2 and Farhan had already begun work on the new franchise. It is now reported that the filmmaker is set to make the official announcement this week with a teaser.

A source told Pinkvilla that the director is planning to drop a video sometime this week and it will be attached with Gadar 2, set to release this weekend. “The teaser of Don 3 will be out this week on the digital world. The team is very excited to introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don to this young generation of cinema going audience. The introduction will happen through a proper teaser, which will drop digitally in the next 2 to 3 days," the insider said.

“Gadar is an action film, which is expected to set the box office on fire. Farhan Akhtar and co. are keen to screen the teaser of Don 3 at national chains all across the country. The same teaser might be screened with Ranveer’s own, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 as well," the source added.

Ranveer is currently enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, Ranveer was seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt in the movie. The film has entered the Rs 100 crore club and is expected to do good business this week as well. Ranveer is reportedly preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. Following the wrap, Ranveer will dive into the making of Don 3.