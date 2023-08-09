CHANGE LANGUAGE
Don 3 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh Set To Replace SRK In Farhan Akhtar's Movie; Film To Release In 2025

Live now

Don 3 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh Set To Replace SRK In Farhan Akhtar's Movie; Film To Release In 2025

Don 3 LIVE Updates: Farhan Akhtar has confirmed a ‘new interpretation’ of popular villain Don. Rumours are rife Ranveer Singh will replace SRK as the new Don.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 10:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Don 3, Don 3 live updates, Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh Don first look, Shah Rukh Khan, SRK, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bollywood
Don 3 LIVE Updates: Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that SRK will no longer be Don.

Don 3 LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Farhan Akhtar’s popular film franchise. Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that SRK has exited the Don franchise, and it’s time for a new actor to take on the role. The entire country has been anticipating part 3 of the super hit franchise ‘Don’ for several years now. However, SRK fans are heartbroken to learn that their beloved star won’t be reprising his role.

Farhan Akhtar, who helmed the successful Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), on Tuesday took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note in which he spoke about a new actor

Aug 09, 2023 10:41 IST

Don 3 LIVE Updates: Amitabh, SRK, Ranveer's pic goes viral

After SRK’s exit from Don 3, a Twitter user shared a photo of ‘the OG Don’ Amitabh Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, who is reportedly replacing SRK.

Aug 09, 2023 10:31 IST

Don 3 LIVE Updates: Kiara Advani to star opposite Ranveer?

Rumours are rife that Kiara Advani is in talks to replace Priyanka Chopra as Roma in the Don franchise after she was spotted at Don co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s office on Tuesday.

Aug 09, 2023 10:26 IST

Don 3 LIVE Updates: New film to release in 2025

Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday teased the third instalment in Don film franchise. The actor-director revealed that Don 3 would come out in 2025.

Aug 09, 2023 10:17 IST

Don 3 LIVE Updates: SRK fans are 'heartbroken'

Shah Rukh Khan fans are ‘heartbroken’ to learn that their beloved star won’t be reprising his role in the popular franchise. One fan wrote, “No SRK, No Don.”

Aug 09, 2023 10:13 IST

Don 3 LIVE Updates: Ranveer to replace SRK as Don?

Ranveer Singh, who is currently receiving rave reviews for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will reportedly replace Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don in Farhan Akhtar’s movie.

Aug 09, 2023 10:10 IST

Don 3 LIVE Updates: Farhan confirms SRK's exit

Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan has exited Don and a new actor will be taking the legacy of the popular film franchise forward.

Read more

taking forward the legacy of Don. “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space,” Farhan wrote.

