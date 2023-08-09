Don 3 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh Set To Replace SRK In Farhan Akhtar's Movie; Film To Release In 2025

Live now
Curated By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 10:41 IST
Mumbai, India
Don 3 LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Farhan Akhtar’s popular film franchise. Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that SRK has exited the Don franchise, and it’s time for a new actor to take on the role. The entire country has been anticipating part 3 of the super hit franchise ‘Don’ for several years now. However, SRK fans are heartbroken to learn that their beloved star won’t be reprising his role.
Farhan Akhtar, who helmed the successful Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), on Tuesday took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note in which he spoke about a new actor
After SRK’s exit from Don 3, a Twitter user shared a photo of ‘the OG Don’ Amitabh Bachchan with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, who is reportedly replacing SRK.
Rumours are rife that Kiara Advani is in talks to replace Priyanka Chopra as Roma in the Don franchise after she was spotted at Don co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s office on Tuesday.
Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday teased the third instalment in Don film franchise. The actor-director revealed that Don 3 would come out in 2025.
Shah Rukh Khan fans are ‘heartbroken’ to learn that their beloved star won’t be reprising his role in the popular franchise. One fan wrote, “No SRK, No Don.”
Ranveer Singh, who is currently receiving rave reviews for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will reportedly replace Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don in Farhan Akhtar’s movie.
Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan has exited Don and a new actor will be taking the legacy of the popular film franchise forward.