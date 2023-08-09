Don 3 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh Set To Replace SRK In Farhan Akhtar's Movie; Film To Release In 2025

Don 3 LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Farhan Akhtar’s popular film franchise. Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that SRK has exited the Don franchise, and it’s time for a new actor to take on the role. The entire country has been anticipating part 3 of the super hit franchise ‘Don’ for several years now. However, SRK fans are heartbroken to learn that their beloved star won’t be reprising his role.

Farhan Akhtar, who helmed the successful Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), on Tuesday took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note in which he spoke about a new actor