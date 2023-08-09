Don 3: Kiara Advani Reacts To Ranveer Singh Replacing SRK Amid Roma Rumours, Deepika Is All Hearts

It is official: Ranveer Singh is the new Don. The actor has been roped in to play the iconic character in Don 3. He will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise. Farhan Akhtar made the announcement on Wednesday morning. While the internet is divided, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty, among others have sent their love to him. Although Deepika did not drop a comment, she was seen ‘liking’ the post featuring the Don 3 announcement video.

Kiara, who is rumoured to be playing the new Roma, also followed the same. The actress was spotted liking the post. Her reaction to the post comes just a day after she was spotted at co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani’s office. Her spotting sparked rumours that she could likely replace Priyanka Chopra as the new Roma. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif also showed their support to Ranveer by liking the post.

Earlier in the day, Farhan dropped a teaser confirming reports that Ranveer is playing the new Don. The teaser opened in an apartment against a breathtaking skyline of a city, with Ranveer Singh’s voiceover going, “Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko…" He wears statement shades, smokes a cigarette and wields a revolver in typical Don style, thus announcing his arrival as Don. The filmmaker also confirmed that Don 3 will hit cinemas in 2025.

Speaking about Shah Rukh’s exit from Don 3, a source told KoiMoi, “Aapko lagta hai ke Farhan kissi doosre actor ke baare mein soch bhi sakta hai (do you think Farhan can even think of another actor for Don)? But Shah Rukh wouldn’t budge over his decision not to do another film in the Don Franchise. He felt he had given whatever he had to give to Don in his two Don films.”