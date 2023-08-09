Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar Drops Teaser to Reveal First Look

Farhan Akhtar has finally spilled the beans – Shah Rukh Khan won’t be making a comeback as Don in the third part of the franchise. The director, who rocked the Bollywood with Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), hinted at a fresh face taking over the Don mantle as she revealed the logo on social media on Tuesday.

Now, the suave first look of Ranveer Singh as Don, is out! The teaser opens in an apartment against a breathtaking skyline of a city, with Ranveer Singh’s voiceover going “Sher jo so raha hain woh jagega kab, puchte hai yeh sab. Unse keh do phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir samne jald aane ko…" in the background. He wears statement shades, smokes a cigarette and wields a revolver in typical Don style.

With his magnetic presence, undeniable talent, and a penchant for delivering memorable performances, Ranveer Singh is ready to step into the new interpretation of this larger than life character, one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025.

“The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space," Farhan had earlier written.

The Don series has always been synonymous with riveting narratives, thrilling action, and unforgettable moments, and Ranveer Singh’s talent and versatility is the perfect fit for this iconic role. Known for his ability to bring depth and intensity to his characters, Ranveer is poised to leave an indelible mark on the franchise, while honouring the legacy of those who came before him. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is schduled to release in 2025.