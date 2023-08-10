CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ranveer Singh Finally Reacts To Criticism Over Replacing SRK In Don 3, 'I Promise You...'
1-MIN READ

Ranveer Singh Finally Reacts To Criticism Over Replacing SRK In Don 3, 'I Promise You...'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 11:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 3.

Ranveer Singh opens up about replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 3. The film will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Ranveer Singh finally reacted to his casting in Don 3. On Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 3. While the announcement left the internet divided, Ranveer shared a post on Instagram and said that he understand the ‘great responsibility’ that has been placed on him. He said he hopes to make fans, Shah Rukh and even Amitabh Bachchan, the OG Don, proud. Ranveer shared the post with a series of childhood photos.

“Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema . I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream " he wrote.

“I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. ," he added.

Ranveer concluded the post by saying, “My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you…in and as…’Don’. Thank you for your love."

See the post below:

Farhan announced Ranveer as the new Don and called it as a new era in the making. Ranveer-headlined Don 3 will release in 2025.

first published:August 10, 2023, 11:15 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 11:21 IST