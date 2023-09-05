Ritesh Sidhwani on Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Casting: 'When You See Trailer, Tell Me If That Guy...'

The announcement of Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in the lead received a mixed reaction from fans. While some were happy about the franchise’s return, others thought Shah Rukh Khan should still play the stylish criminal being chased by police from 11 countries. This led to some criticism for Shah Rukh Khan and the creators of the movie, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Farhan talked about it in a BBC interview, and Ritesh shared his thoughts in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

During a conversation about the importance of choosing the right actors for their films, on being asked about the criticism they sometimes receive before a project is even released, as seen in the case of Don 3. Ritesh brushed off the impact of such criticism and said, “It’s nothing. We will answer that when we come to Don 3. When you see the trailer, you tell me if that guy lives up to what the character [demands in the film]. Now, it’s our job to make sure it happens.”

Ritesh Sidhwani also talked about how casting differs between movies and online shows. When web series first started in India, the focus was on choosing the best actors for the roles. But in the last two years, with many famous Bollywood actors moving to online platforms, has the way they pick actors changed? Sidhwani said that from the beginning, they believed in choosing actors who fit the roles rather than going after big-name stars. He mentioned that writing a script with a specific actor in mind can be a problem because if the project doesn’t happen, it can be discouraging for the writer. However, he highlighted that with OTT platforms, you have the freedom to cast the right person for a role without being tied to a particular star or image.