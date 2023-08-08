Farhan Akhtar CONFIRMS SRK's Exit from Don 3, Teases New Don Actor: 'I Have Long Admired...'

Farhan Akhtar has confirmed the rumours that Shah Rukh Khan will not be reprising his role of Don in the new Don film. The director, who helmed the successful Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), took to Instagram and penned a note in which he spoke about a new actor taking forward the torch of Don. While Farhan did not confirmed the speculations suggesting that Ranveer Singh is the new Don, he hoped that fans would shower the new actor of the franchise with love.

“In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don’s sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer and director, I had a great time creating not one but two, ‘Don’ films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart," he wrote.

“The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space," Farhan wrote.

Earlier in the day, Farhan had announced that a new Don movie in the making with a new star. However, many fans took to social media and chanted ‘No SRK No Don.’ Meanwhile, a source told Pinkvilla that Farhan is planning to drop a video sometime this week and it will be attached with Gadar 2, set to release this weekend. “The teaser of Don 3 will be out this week on the digital world. The team is very excited to introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don to this young generation of cinema going audience. The introduction will happen through a proper teaser, which will drop digitally in the next 2 to 3 days," the insider said.