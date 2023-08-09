Don 3: SRK Refused To Return, Farhan Akhtar 'Left With Not Much Choice' But To Bring In Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh was announced as the new Don. Farhan Akhtar took to his social media accounts and revealed that Ranveer will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. While Shah Rukh is yet to react to the new casting, a new report has claimed that the superstar was not in the favour of returning to the Don franchise because he felt he has given all that he could to the character in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). Due to his decision, Farhan had no choice but to look for another actor and thus Ranveer was brought into the picture.

A source told KoiMoi, “Aapko lagta hai ke Farhan kissi doosre actor ke baare mein soch bhi sakta hai (do you think Farhan can even think of another actor for Don)? But Shah Rukh wouldn’t budge over his decision not to do another film in the Don Franchise. He felt he had given whatever he had to give to Don in his two Don films.”

Farhan was allegedly aware that audience will find it difficult to accept a new Don but Shah Rukh presented the argument that if James Bond has gone through profile changes, so can Don. “Khan Sahib (SRK) did not leave Farhan with much choice. Either he shelved the Franchise or cast another actor,” the insider added.

Ranveer reportedly lobbied for his own casting. He pursued Farhan and producer Ritesh Sidhwani to give him a shot. Thus the casting took place. Earlier this year, it was reported that Farhan had several discussions with Shah Rukh about Don 3 but the superstar was not keen on his return to the franchise. “(Shah Rukh) is willing to do commercial films that cater to universal section of audience, and Don certainly doesn’t fit the bracket of cinema that he is willing to do for the coming few years. He has conveyed his decision to the stakeholders at Excel,” a source told Pinkvilla. The report added that the new film will a reboot.

Farhan confirmed Shah Rukh’s exit from the franchise on Tuesday. Teasing Ranveer’s addition to the Don universe, Farhan said in a statement on Tuesday, “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025."