Dono: Sunny Deol Compares Son Rajveer Deol's Film With Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha: 'This Film Is Even Better'

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his acting debut with a romantic film titled Dono. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj R Barjatya’s son Avnish S Barjatya and veteran actress daughter Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma is also making her debut with it. The trailer is out and has already struck a chord with the masses.

Speaking of the film, Sunny Deol said, “Everyone is aware that Rajashri Productions is similar to Disney in the sense that they create family-oriented films, a tradition they have upheld for years. They have consistently remained true to this path, and this film is no exception. You might be assuming it revolves around weddings, as they often feature grand weddings where people from distant places come together, fostering a sense of unity and celebration within one large family. This film follows the same theme. I have watched the film. It’s a modern-day love story. You all must have seen a film that I had produced - Socha Na Tha. I am very proud of that film. This is like that one- actually, even better. In this film, the director has done an excellent job in portraying weddings, how the younger generations perceive them, and their outlook on relationships."

Going by the trailer, the film revolves around a guy and a girl who meet at their respective friend’s wedding. Sparks fly and the film is all set to take the audience on an emotional roller-coaster of two people - nursing a heartbreak - and whether or not they come together in the end. The film revolves around a destination wedding and how that brings everyone together.

Dharmendra, too, made an appearance through video conference and said that he wishes the film does very well. “Yeh jo naye actors aate hai - mujhe yaad hai jab main naya naya aya tha. Kya kya armaan the mere. Meri dua iss film ke saath hain," he said.