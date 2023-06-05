'Don't Write Nonsense': Chiranjeevi On Reports Claiming He Has Cancer

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi has rubbished the reports claiming that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The Waltair Veerayya actor cleared the misinformation surrounding his health and explained that he is well. In the long note written in Telugu, the actor shared that the media misinterpreted his cancer awareness campaigns as an announcement of being diagnosed with cancer. He mentioned that a while ago he had spoken about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer centre.

Chiranjeevi also mentioned that he was alerted after taking a colon scope test and “non-cancerous polyps" were detected and removed. “I only said, ‘If I hadn’t done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer’. That’s why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening’, I only said," an excerpt from his tweet reads.

He also slammed some media organisations for not understanding the statement properly and misinterpreting his words as there were articles on the internet stating that he got cancer and survived due to treatment. The Archarya actor said that it has caused unnecessary confusion.

He also shared that many well-wishers are sending messages and enquiring about his health. “This clarification is for all of them. Also, an appeal to such journalists. Don’t write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt," Chiranjeevi concluded the tweet.

కొద్ది సేపటి క్రితం నేనొక క్యాన్సర్ సెంటర్ ని ప్రారంభించిన సందర్భంగా క్యాన్సర్ పట్ల అవగాహన పెరగాల్సిన అవసరం గురించి మాట్లాడాను. రెగ్యులర్ గా మెడికల్ టెస్టులు చేయించుకుంటే క్యాన్సర్ రాకుండా నివారించవచ్చు అని చెప్పాను. నేను అలర్ట్ గా వుండి కొలోన్ స్కోప్ టెస్ట్…— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 3, 2023

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar which is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. As per the reports, the shooting of the film will soon be completed. Bholaa Shankar also features Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia as female leads.