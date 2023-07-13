DP Season 2 Trailer Out: Jung Hae-in's Return As Soldier Is Filled With Chaotic Battles

The most dangerous thing in actor Jung Hae-in’s K-drama DP season 2 trailer is his own thoughts. The actor reprises his role as Private Ahn Joon-ho in the second season, who is once again tasked with a new mission. The trailer opens with the lead protagonist’s awkward scene of posing with his superior while accepting a certificate. In the next scene, Joon-ho stands with his soldier friend enquiring about his new task. This time he has to bring back the army deserters “safe and sound." Further, an altercation with a local goon leads to a chaotic battle.

“Have we ever had to run away before," asks the main lead’s petrified friend before confronting a group of thugs. “I think we’ve only chased people," replies Joon-ho to add a comic effect. They kick and move around to get out of the dicey situation. “No compassion and no distractions" is their ultimate motto while dealing with messy combat. The trailer suddenly takes an intense turn with gunshots barrelled by army individuals. “After all, our hands are tied in this place," says the lead in an emotional scene. Moments of protests and resistance give glimpses of the underlying storyline as powerful forces in the military play their bait.

“Nothing has changed here. Not one thing," Joon-ho makes reference to the synopsis of the first season shedding light on the issue of bullying where the weakest were thrown to the bottom of the pile. “Nothing will ever change unless we do something," reads the tagline of the drama. The army superiors are leaving no stone unturned to hide a secret but Joon-ho is on their tales. Alongside intense battle sequences, he seemingly also has to survive the allegations lamented on him inside a courtroom.

The imbalance and misuse of power become a massive dilemma for the main protagonist who wonders, “If our hands are tied, then who will deal with this (mess)?" Watch the trailer here:

Besides Jung Hae-in, DP season two also stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, and Son Suk-ku in pivotal roles. The first season showcases the main protagonist being sent on an assignment to capture army deserters which uncovers the painful reality endured by the enlistees during their service.

The crux of season two remains the same with new conflicts and mysteries. DP season 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 28.