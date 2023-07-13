Dr Shiva Rajkumar Shines In The Teaser Of His Next Release Ghost

Dr Siva Rajkumar, the celebrated actor, was in for a special birthday treat as the teaser for his highly anticipated film Ghost was unveiled to mark the occasion. Directed by MG Srinivas, known for his work on the Birbal Trilogy, the teaser premiere took place at the iconic Santosh Theatre in Majestic, Bangalore, generating immense excitement among the fans. Subsequently, the teaser was made available for online viewing, further amplifying the buzz surrounding the film.

The teaser, titled Big Daddy Teaser, kicks off with a group of commandos gathering at an undisclosed location, meticulously planning their assault on the main character. As they approach the building, their leader cautions them about the unsuccessful attempt of a previous team. In response to the commandos’ confidence in completing the mission in ten minutes, the leader cryptically remarks, “The previous team claimed they would finish it in 5 minutes… but they never returned." Alongside, glimpses of Dr Shivarajkumar’s character anxiously awaiting the commandos’ arrival build anticipation.

The teaser presents Dr Siva Rajkumar’s character seated in a spacious garage, savouring a cigarette while a table nearby holds a bottle of whiskey and a plate of Pani Puri. With the entry of the commandos, he dramatically hurls a glass of alcohol onto a concealed object shrouded in a sheet. As he ignites his cigarette and flicks it onto the sheet, a blazing fire engulfs it, dramatically revealing a military tank positioned behind him. This shot pays homage to the actor’s iconic introductory scene in the film Om (1995). In a moment of self-assured confidence, he boldly refers to himself as the ‘Original Gangster’.

Ghost, written and directed by MG Srinivas, is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under the banner of Sandesh Productions. The film boasts a talented cast including Malayalam actor Jayaram, who makes his presence felt, along with the notable addition of Anupam Kher, making his Kannada film debut. Archana Jois and Satyaprakash also feature prominently in the film. Arjun Janya is responsible for the music, while Mahendra Simha handles the cinematography, and Deepu S Kumar takes charge of the editing. Director Srinivas himself has hinted at a possible cinematic universe connection, as he will be making a cameo appearance as Mahesh Das, his character from the Birbal Trilogy.

The film is currently in the post-production phase, with an extensive 1,800 VFX shots being worked on, a significant portion of which is being handled by foreign studios. The team aims to finalize the release date once the majority of the CGI work is completed, prioritizing the seamless integration of visual effects to deliver a captivating cinematic experience.