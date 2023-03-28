With the charismatic aura in Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan has made the critics and the cine-goers believe in love again with his impeccable performance in the film. The fans of the actor are well aware of the love he shares for cars and his impressive automotive collection. The actor is now on top of the world as he ticked off one of his “big bucket lists” of being featured on the magazine cover of the BBC TopGear India on the third-anniversary edition.

Dulquer shared the news with his fans on social media platforms on Monday. In the photo, the actor looked dashing as he donned a black t-shirt with washed denim which he layered with a tangerine puffer jacket which had funky prints on it. He completed his look with white sneakers and black shades.

He can be seen posing with a beautiful red Audi RS E-Tron GT with the backdrop of Dubai where Burj Khalifa can be easily spotted. In the long caption of the post, the Ok Kammani actor shared that it was a fun weekend that felt like work.

“A big bucket list dream comes true for me. Featuring on the cover of TopGear Magazine India for their 3rd Anniversary Issue. It was a weekend that felt less like work and more like play. I got to fool around at the Dubai Autodrome Circuit in an Audi RS E-Tron GT and a McLaren GT as part of my job,” he wrote.

Dulquer also thanked the Chief Editor and Publisher of BBC TC Ramesh Somani along with the team who worked on the issue with him. “Many thanks to Ramesh Somani and the entire team of TG India for the honour and pleasure that this shoot was. Ramesh, you have become a friend for life and chatting cars with you the whole time was the best kind of conversation. Thank you for letting me do this. Oftentimes between work, I don’t find the time (sic),” he concluded the note.

Here check out the post:

Dulquer also shared another string of photos of himself from the shoot. He looks dapper in the black-washed denim paired with a white Tee layered with a blue varsity jacket. “More from the TopGear Magazine India shoot! From being an ardent reader to featuring on the cover. This was surreal. Life truly is like a box of chocolates,” he said in the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is on board with Director Tinu Pappachan for the next project which is bankrolled by his home production Wayfarer Films. Reportedly music director Justin Varghese has also been roped in the untitled project. The actor also has films with Neerad Amal and Soubin Shahir’s Othiram Kadakam in his kitty.

