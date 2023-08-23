Dream Girl 2 Advance Bookings Opens: Ananya Panday Shares Happy News With A Super Hit Video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 advance booking has opened. The actress has shared a happy video to update her fans on Instagram. The clip is all about the fun banter between Ayushmann’s Karamveer and Manjot Singh’s character Smiley. It also included the snippets of Dream Girl 2’s music videos featuring its leading. Ananya asked her fans to “Book tickets now.” According to a Pinkvilla report, as of Tuesday 11:59 PM, Dream Girl 2 has sold around 14 thousand tickets. The number includes the top 3 national chains—PVR, Inox and Cinepolis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

So far the advance bookings have reportedly established an opening of around Rs 9 crore. The report added that with this speed the makers of the film will be successful in selling around 60 thousand tickets before its release day, in the top chains. Although this number is lower than its sequel Dream Girl, they are seen positively. This is because Dream Girl 2 is being released at a time when movies like Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 are still doing well at the box office. Not only this but the two films are still expected to mint well, even in their third week.

In a conversation with News18, Ananya revealed how her paternal and maternal families have been rooting for Dream Girl 2, ever since they have seen its first look. She said, “My dad is very excited. My nana is also very thrilled. He sent me a very sweet message about our family group. He wrote, ‘This film will be the greatest film of all times and beat all box office numbers.’ It’s my family’s kind of film. My mum’s side of the family lives in Delhi. I know that they’re the kind of audience who will watch the first-day-first-show of this film.”

The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial, Dream Girl 2 will hit the theatres on August 25 this year. The movie, which revolves around a love story set in Mathura, is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Apart from Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Manjot Singh, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Arani, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Penned by Reema Kagti and Zoya, the movie is helmed by Arjun Varain Singh. She will also mark her OTT debut with Call Me Bae, starring Varun Dhawan and Neelam Kothari Soni.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, has Amar Kaushik’s Vampire of Vijay Nagar with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aparshakti Khurrana.