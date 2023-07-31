Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey Promote Dream Girl 2 In Matching Outfits Amid Teaser Release

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey were spotted at The Classique Club Hotel for the promotion of their upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, in Mumbai on Monday. The duo looked in coordinated black-and-white outfits. Ananya wore a black romper with a corset-style bodice and a plunging neckline. She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and styled her outfit with pink earrings. Ayushmann wore a co-ord set in a black-and-white printed pattern.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is set to release on August 25 this year. The film is a love story set in Mathura. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in key roles.

Makers of the film have shared a new poster, revealing Ananya Panday’s first look from the film. Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster on Instagram on Monday and wrote, “Yeh hai Pari, meri Dream Girl (This is Pari, my dream girl)! Dream Girl 2 trailer out tomorrow!" The poster also announced that the film’s teaser is out for the audience to watch.

This movie is the sequel to the 2019 film, Dream Girl. Ayushmann will reprise his roles as Karam and Pooja. The original film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali, Vijay Raaz and Nidhi Bisht. In the first film, Ayushmann’s Karamveer gets a job at a call centre due to his ability to talk in a feminine voice. He gets calls from men who talk to him about their loneliness and their promiscuous desires, thinking that they are talking to a woman named Pooja. Karamveer develops a huge roster of clients who pay him well for his time. Everything seems to be going as per his plan, till his overzealous clients begin to stir trouble.