Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Releases The Groovy Track 'Dil Ka Telephone 2.0'; Watch

Let’s get grooving with the party anthem of the year! ‘Dil Ka Telephone 2.0’ - the evergreen melody is back with a new dash of energy and vibrance making it an instant favorite with netizens playing it on loop right from its launch!

“Dream Girl 2" has ticked all the right boxes and now has unleashed one of its biggest assets - ‘Dil Ka Telephone 2.0’. The sureshot winner with its popularity has already become a fan favorite as the faster beats and groovy tempo has people going gaga over it! A worthy and important addition in its entertainment offering, Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 makes Dream Girl 2 an absolute entertainer in all aspects!

The song now boasts extra beats, extra mischief, and extra excitement, all in the mission to make it an unforgettable sensation in the sequel. They’ve gathered all the cherished elements and sprinkled extra fairy dust to create musical magic. Brace yourself to have this tune on loop in your mind, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself grooving and tapping your feet to its infectious rhythm!

“Dil Ka Telephone 2.0" features the musical composition of Meet Bros, with vocals provided by Meet Bros in collaboration with Jonita Gandhi & Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics for the song are penned by Kumaar.

Stepping into the spotlight are the charismatic Ayushmann Khurrana and the effervescent Ananya Panday as they lead the charge in “Dream Girl 2." This time, they’re joined by a constellation of talent that promises an explosion of laughter and entertainment. With stars like Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, and Asrani, the film is a powerhouse of acting prowess.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by the creative forces Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, “Dream Girl 2" is a riotous celebration of cinema. Mark your calendars for August 25, 2023, as “Dream Girl 2" is all set to take audiences on a journey of laughter, love, and infectious melodies. Get ready to answer the call of the “Dil ka Telephone 2.0" once again!