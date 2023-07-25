Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares 'Khoobsurat Jhalak' of Pooja; Wife Tahira Kashyap Reacts

Ayushmann Khurrana has been teasing his upcoming release, Dream Girl 2 for a long time now. On Tuesday too, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new poster of the upcoming movie. In the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen applying lipstick on one side of the mirror whereas the other side shows the actor in his Pooja avatar.

In the caption of his post, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear!"

Soon after the poster was shared, fans and friends reacted to it and expressed excitement for the movie. Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap also dropped a heart-eye and a fire emoji. The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar also dropped a red-heart emoji in the comments section whereas Abhishek Bajaj wrote, “Oye hoye".

Check out the new Dream Girl 2 poster here:

Just a few days back, Ayushmann Khurrana shared another poster of Dream Girl 2 in which he was seen peeping out from behind a curtain.

Dream Girl 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav among others. The film will hit theatres on August 25.

Meanwhile, Ayushmnn’s father P Khurrana also passed away recently. His brother, Aparshakti Khurrana shared the news in a statement which read, “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss."