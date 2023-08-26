Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday Starrer Earns Rs 9.7 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s much anticipated Dream Girl 2 dropped in theatres yesterday. The film which has garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics has garnered decent numbers at the box office sales on Day 1. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has minted over Rs 9.70 Crores at the ticket window.

Reportedly, Dream Girl 2 had an overall 29.51% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Crafted under Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s production house, Balaji Motion Pictures, the comedy-drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It also stars a talented supporting cast including Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, and more. Ayushmann plays the lead and takes on the roles of two contrasting characters, Karam and Pooja.

News18 Showsha reviewed the film gave it 3.5 stars. A part of its review read, “Dream Girl 2 is silly and even pointless and it doesn’t try to be anything else. It doesn’t require you to exercise your grey matter. All the characters overact till they draw out your energy. And so, when the film takes a different and moral turn during its climax, you feel disheartened. Yes, Ayushmann is known for making social statements through narratives laced with humour but not everything needs to be a moral science lesson. The note on which the joyride ends leaves you underwhelmed. The film comes to an end out of nowhere and you will leave the theatre with many questions unanswered.”

It added, “Dream Girl 2 has chaos written all over it and that’s its biggest strength. Sometimes, all you need is a light entertainer to unwind and laugh till your stomach hurts, and Dream Girl 2 is exactly that. This Ayushmann starrer truly deserves a watch.”

In a conversation with News18, Ananya had revealed how her paternal and maternal families have been rooting for Dream Girl 2, ever since they have seen its first look. She said, “My dad is very excited. My nana is also very thrilled. He sent me a very sweet message about our family group. He wrote, ‘This film will be the greatest film of all times and beat all box office numbers.’ It’s my family’s kind of film. My mum’s side of the family lives in Delhi. I know that they’re the kind of audience who will watch the first-day-first-show of this film.”