Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Witnesses MASSIVE Jump, Collects Rs 25 Cr

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana keeps Bollywood’s winning momentum going at the box office with Dream Girl 2. Released on Friday (August 25), Dream Girl 2 brings back Ayushmann as Pooja but this time around, he cross dresses and stars alongside Ananya Panday. In just two days, the film has done strong business at the box office. As per early estiates, Dream Girl 2 has collected Rs 24.69 cr. The film is expected to do good business on Sunday as well.

As per Sacnilk.com, Dream Girl 2 collected Rs 14.00 Cr (early estimates) on Saturday. “Dream Girl 2 had an overall 41.40% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday," the report said, adding that the highest occupancy was in the night show, showing about 60.53% occupancy.

On Saturday, trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed that Dream Girl 2 recorded a box office opening of Rs 10.69 cr. “#DreamGirl2 starts VERYYY WELL on Day 1… The growth in biz [post 4 pm onwards] clearly indicates that a strong weekend is on the cards… Fri ₹ 10.69 cr. #India biz. The continuous flow of successes has brought joy and optimism back… YES, #Bollywood is back with a bang!" the trade analyst said.

News18 Showsha reviewed the film gave it 3.5 stars. A part of its review read, “Dream Girl 2 is silly and even pointless and it doesn’t try to be anything else. It doesn’t require you to exercise your grey matter. All the characters overact till they draw out your energy. And so, when the film takes a different and moral turn during its climax, you feel disheartened. Yes, Ayushmann is known for making social statements through narratives laced with humour but not everything needs to be a moral science lesson. The note on which the joyride ends leaves you underwhelmed. The film comes to an end out of nowhere and you will leave the theatre with many questions unanswered.”