Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandaliyaa, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just five days since its release. The movie hit theaters on August 25, marking Ayushmann’s highest-opening film. The film’s ticket sales are predicted to see a boost due to Rakshabandhan.

The film collected Rs 5.87 crore on Tuesday, bringing its total earnings to Rs 52 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office update on Twitter, stating, “50 NOT OUT… #DreamGirl2 hits HALF-CENTURY [on Day 5]… Biz should only grow today due to #RakshaBandhan holiday… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 16 cr, Mon 5.42 cr, Tue 5.87 cr [Tue better than Mon]. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Ayushmann Khurrana slipping into both the characters has received love from the audiences and with the opening day collection of 10.69 cr, the versatile actor has given his career’s biggest opener till date.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Ayushmann addressed the unpredictable nature of the box office in the post-pandemic world and said, “You can only choose content that touches your core. I’ve been choosing content which is different, be it Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G or An Action Hero and the critics loved these films. There were certain conspiracy theories that only spectacle films, family entertainers and sequels would work because people want to go for safer choices. But I’m glad that curve has taken a turn.”

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film was released in theatres on August 25. It is the second installment of the comedy-drama from 2019 which had Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. Apart from Ananya and Ayushmann, Dream Girl 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz in crucial roles. The film has received overall positive reviews from the audiences.