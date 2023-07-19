Dream Girl 2 Director Raaj Shaandilyaa Busts Reshoot Rumours; Says 'It's Just The Remaining Shots'

Rib-tickling comedy Dream Girl was as one of the major blockbusters in 2019, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The film’s immense popularity resulted in a lifetime box office collection of Rs. 142.26 crores, making it Ayushmann’s biggest career hit. The announcement of its sequel sparked excitement within the industry and among fans. The makers released quirky promos during the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, receiving a warm response.

But, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor went through the first cut of the film. They were happy with the product but felt that there was scope for improvement. They spoke to Ayushmann and others and they all readily came on board to get the reshoot done. The schedule lasted for 12 days and took place earlier this month. The reshoot wrapped up on Saturday, July 15, at Mumbai’s Madh Island.”

But now, the makers have busted that reshoot rumours. In an interview with a leading publication, director Raaj Shaandilyaa said, “It’s not a reshoot. It’s our remaining shooting and a song that we still haven’t shot.” Raaj clarified that it wasn’t a complete reshoot but rather the remaining shots and an additional song that still needed to be filmed.

Dream Girl 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, along with renowned actors like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and more. Get ready to experience the magic of Dream Girl 2, as it hits the theaters on August 25, 2023.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in The Action Hero. It was last month that his father P Khurrana passed away. His brother, Aparshakti Khurrana shared the news in a statement. “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read.