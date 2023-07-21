Dream Girl 2 Poster: Ayushmann Khurrana Aka Pooja Peeks From Behind A Curtain; Check It Out

Rib-tickling comedy Dream Girl was as one of the major blockbusters in 2019, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The film’s immense popularity resulted in a lifetime box office collection of Rs. 142.26 crores, making it Ayushmann’s biggest career hit. The announcement of its sequel sparked excitement within the industry and among fans. The makers released quirky promos during the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, receiving a warm response. Now finally, Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled the first official poster.

The poster, which has already set social media abuzz, showcases the ever-versatile Ayushmann Khurrana in a captivating new avatar. Stepping out from behind a vibrant curtain, only his face is visible to the audience. What truly captivates everyone’s attention is the remarkable transformation of Ayushmann’s character Pooja, who appears to have embraced a delightful and feminine look, leaving fans intrigued about the direction of the sequel’s storyline. The silhouette of Pooja as Karam peeks through the curtain simply teases us for the insane amount of giggles and laughs that are in store.

Take a look:

Dream Girl 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, along with renowned actors like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and more. Get ready to experience the magic of Dream Girl 2, as it hits the theaters on August 25, 2023.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in The Action Hero. It was last month that his father P Khurrana passed away. His brother, Aparshakti Khurrana shared the news in a statement. “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read.