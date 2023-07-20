Dream Girl 2 Promo: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets a Call From Rocky Aka Ranveer; Watch Their Hilarious Banter

In a world of excitement and anticipation, Dream Girl 2 brings in a brand-new promo that is bound to leave you in splits. Brace yourselves as we witness the hilarious exchange between Pooja and Rocky in their epic conversation. Get ready to laugh your hearts out as we dive into the delightful banter!

Dialing up the fun factor, Pooja finds herself engaged in a rib-tickling conversation with the enigmatic Rocky over a captivating phone call. Expect hilarious misunderstandings, witty banter, and a comedy of errors that will have you on the edge of your seat, craving for more. The promo opens with captivating beauty shots of Pooja, teasing us with her enigmatic presence. Suddenly, her phone rings, and she answers it with her signature charm.

With Pooja’s captivating mystery and Rocky’s endearing enthusiasm, Dream Girl 2 takes us on a journey of love, laughter, and unexpected surprises. The mention of Pooja as a “tyohar" (festival) adds an element of excitement, leaving us curious about the surprises she has in store. And the promise of her “1st look" coming soon only heightens our anticipation. The banter between Pooja and Rocky is filled with playful humor and witty comebacks, leaving us in splits. Pooja’s infectious laughter and Rocky’s charming persona create a delightful atmosphere that promises an entertaining ride. As the promo concludes, we are left laughing and eagerly waiting for the release of Dream Girl 2.

Dream Girl 2 is Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by the talented Raaj Shaandilyaa. So mark your calendars for the joyride that is Dream Girl 2, and get ready to witness the hilarious love story unfold on the big screen..Smoochieeee your way into this extraordinary tale, and get ready for a laughter-filled extravaganza on 25th August 2023.

