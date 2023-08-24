Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday To Make Special Appearance In Barsatein - Mausam Pyar Ka

Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka has managed to keep the audience hooked with its engaging storyline, stellar performances, and unexpected twists and turns. The on-screen chemistry of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon as Aradhana and Reyansh is winning the hearts of the audience. Now, the show is set to receive a star-studded boost as Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are all set to make an appearance on the show. The dynamic duo will grace one of the upcoming episodes to promote their much-awaited film Dream Girl 2.

The promo, shared by Sony TV, captures the entrance of two very special guests: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The voiceover says, “Reyansh aur Aradhana ke pehle project par aaye kuch khas mehman (Some special guests attended Reyansh and Aradhana’s first project).” While Ayushmann opted for a dapper look in his striped ethnic wear, Ananya looked ethereal in her glittery white ensemble.

In the next snippet, Aradhana can be seen airing complaints to Ayushmann about Reyansh, who is visibly engaged in a conversation with Ananya Panday. Aradhana says, “Kaise hote hai na kuch mard. Kaise makhi ki tarah aas paas bhin bhinate hai (some men are always around girls like flies). To which Ayushmann replies, “Inki na Pooja karni padegi (he needs Pooja).” The promo ends with a question: Is this a sign of Reyansh and Aradhana getting closer or growing apart?

The caption accompanying the promo read, “Reyansh aur Aradhana ke pehle project par aayein kuch khaas mehmaan – Ayushmann aur Ananya! Kya ye hain #Aransh ke nazdikiyon ke isharein ya badh rahi hai dooriyan?” The much-anticipated episode featuring Ayushmann and Ananya is scheduled to air on August 24 and August 25.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Dream Girl 2 also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor. The film narrates the story of Karam (played by Ayushmann), who is trying to live an honest life in Mathura. He unexpectedly falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday). The film is set to hit the theatres on August 25.