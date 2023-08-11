DYK Ayushmann Khurrana Used To Imitate Woman's Voice When His Girlfriend's Dad Picked The Call?

Ayushmann Khurrana has fearlessly embraced some of the most demanding roles throughout his career. In a truly astonishing feat back in 2019, he lent his voice to dub a female character in the movie Dream Girl. Portraying a hotline caller who skillfully impersonates a woman to captivate men, Ayushmann left everyone in awe. Building upon this success, the creators are now all set to unveil the sequel to the film. Recently, the actor shared insights into his process of mastering the distinctive voice and promised Dream Girl 2 would be better than the first installment.

In an interview with ANI, Ayushmann Khurrana shared how he prepared himself to get into the character of Pooja in Dream Girl. He said, “My radio jockey and theatre stint really helped me greatly, especially in this film. I used to make prank calls as a woman when I was working at the radio station. Moreover, I used to call my first girlfriend and would pretend to be her female friend if her dad picked up the landline."

On being asked about what to expect from the sequel, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Ektaa (Producer Ektaa R Kapoor) and I wanted it to be funnier than the previous part and I really feel that we have managed to do that. It’s actually version 2.0….double fun."

Meanwhile, bringing back the essence of the first film, the makers reinvented the popular number Dil Ka Telephone. The new song, Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 was released recently and is composed by Meet Bros. They collaborated with Jonita Gandhi and Jubin Nautiyal to produce the vocals. Kumaar wrote the song’s lyrics. The song now has more beats, mischief and excitement in an effort to make the sequel’s version a chartbuster.

Speaking about the film, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Dream Girl 2 is like a dream story, and when I heard the narration, I realised that we should make this film. This is a completely organic sequel and the credit goes to our director, Raaj Shaandilya."

Raaj Shaandilyaa directed Dream Girl 2. After the first installment in 2019, the follow-up is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 25. The first part starred Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Ayushmann Khurrana, while the sequel has Ananya Panday in the lead. The movie also has an ensemble cast featuring Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, and Asrani.