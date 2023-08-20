Dream Girl 2: Superstar Jeetendra Flirts With Pooja Aka Ayushmann Khurrana In A Witty Way; Watch

The much-awaited comedy drama of the year, Dream Girl 2 is all over! After the truly hilarious trailer, the makers brought forth two songs ‘Dil ka Telephone’ and ‘Naach’ and they have been rocking the music charts. Apparently, Pooja has a new fan in her long list of illustrious celebrities! It’s none other than the legend ‘Jeetendra’. One of the most handsome actors from the industry, Jeetendra has enjoyed a female fan following that cannot be rivaled. It’s amazing to know that Pooja has found a fan in such a big personality!

It’s no wonder that Pooja has cast her charm on Jeetuji. An actor par excellence, he is impressed with Pooja’s beauty and elegance and in the interesting conversation can be seen enquiring on when would they finally get to enjoy the presentation. In a funny turn of events, Pooja tells him to check with the concerned team and Jeetuji’s witty answer has us in splits. A testimony to the fact that the humour quotient of the movie is going to be superlative!

Check out the entire conversation here -

Our very own Pooja has set everyone’s heart fluttering with her dazzling persona and melodious voice. It’s time to watch her and the entire troop in their complete glory as they have us laughing our heads off.

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

The trailer shows Ayushmann taking his avatar as a woman to another level. This time, he’s not only voicing Pooja (his character) but has also crossdressed. Once again, he’s seen poking and fooling a lot of men. In an exclusive chat with News18, Ayushmann talks about Dream Girl 2 and said, “Dream Girl 2 is like a dream story and when I heard the narration, I realised that we should make this film. This is a completely organic sequel and the credit goes to our director Raaj Shaandilya. We have a different tuning and his writing is simply amazing. I feel he is one of the best directors currently. Ananya is a great addition to the cast. We also have Ekta Kapoor who is backing this project. We jammed a lot for this film and her true colours as a creator really came out during the making.