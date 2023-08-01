Dream Girl 2 Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Promises a Laugh Riot With Abhishek Banerjee, Ananya Panday

Ayushmann and Ananya Panday will soon be seen sharing the screen space together for Dream Girl 2. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is set to release on August 25 this year. The film is a love story set in Mathura. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers released the trailer today, and it’s all things fun, promising viewers an entertaining ride.

Sharing the trailer, Ayushmann wrote, ‘Life ki sabse dangerous performance dene jaa raha hoon, pyaar zaroor dena! #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Now!’

With Pooja’s captivating mystery and Rocky’s endearing enthusiasm, Dream Girl 2 takes us on a journey of love, laughter, and unexpected surprises. Dream Girl is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in key roles.

Yesterday, the lead actors of the film Ayushmann and Ananya launched a new poster, revealing the latter’s s first look from the film. Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster on Instagram on Monday and wrote, “Yeh hai Pari, meri Dream Girl (This is Pari, my dream girl)! Dream Girl 2 trailer out tomorrow!" The poster also announced that the film’s teaser is out for the audience to watch.

This movie is the sequel to the 2019 film, Dream Girl. Ayushmann will reprise his roles as Karam and Pooja. The original film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali, Vijay Raaz and Nidhi Bisht.

In the first film, Ayushmann’s Karamveer gets a job at a call centre due to his ability to talk in a feminine voice. He gets calls from men who talk to him about their loneliness and their promiscuous desires, thinking that they are talking to a woman named Pooja. Karamveer develops a huge roster of clients who pay him well for his time. Everything seems to be going as per his plan, till his overzealous clients begin to stir trouble.

Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.