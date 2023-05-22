‘Dreams Do Come True’: Director Venkat Prabhu's Lovely Note On Next With Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay Thalapathy has announced his upcoming project, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, with director Venkat Prabhu. Vijay, who has sparked wonders with his latest film Varisu, is ready to take his fans on another joyride of entertainment. What’s more, the music of Thalapathy 68 will be composed by none other than the talented Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is reportedly in its pre-production phase, but the filming is due to start soon. Elated about the collaboration with Vijay, Venkat Prabhu recently dropped a picture with the actor on Instagram, penning a short yet sweet note.

The caption of the post indicated that the selfie of the actor-director duo was snapped 10 months prior. But, presumably to not give any rise to speculations before the official announcement of Thalapathy 68, the director “promised” Vijay that he would not share it on social media. “Thanks for the trust, Thalapathy Vijay!! And as promised releasing this pic only after the announcement (Pic taken 10 months ago!!!) YES DREAMS DO COME TRUE,” wrote Venkat Prabhu.

The picture captured Thalapathy Vijay and Venkar Prabhu sporting smiles. While the filmmaker was dressed in a black T-shirt, the Varisu star donned a mellow yellowish checkered shirt. The photo seems to have been clicked inside a residence. What’s more, along with the picture, Venkat Prabhu added the hashtag #vp12, which indicated that it was the film director’s 12th cinematic venture.

Earlier, Thalapathy Vijay shared Thalapathy 68’s announcement with his fans by dropping an intriguing video on Instagram. It portrayed the actor solving a crossword puzzle circling the names of the members involved with the making of the film like Venkat Prabhu, Yuvan Shankar Raja, the production house, and of course his own name.

Thalapathy 68 is produced collaboratively by Archana Kalapathi, Kalapathy S Ganesh, Kalapathy S Suresh, and Kalapathy S Aghoram under the banners of AGS Entertainment. It will also mark AGS Entertainment’s 25th film.

Apart from Thalapathy 68, Thalapathy Vijay has also been roped in for director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming gangster action drama Leo. The film boasts a cast ensemble of Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mathew Thomas in important roles. Leo is expected to hit the theatres sometime this year in October.