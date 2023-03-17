Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth are expecting their first child together. Even though the couple has not issued any official statement so far, on Thursday, Ishita was snapped by the paparazzi when her baby bump caught everyone’s attention.

Ishita sported an orange outfit as she smiled and waved at the paparazzi. She kept her look sans accessories and looked gorgeous as she flaunted her pregnancy glow. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared Ishita’s video on social media and confirmed the news of her pregnancy.

Soon after the news was shared, several fans took to the comment section and congratulated the couple. “Yayyyy!!! Bhadaai hoooon ❤️❤️❤️," one of the fans wrote. “God bless," another user commented.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth tied the knot in 2017. They first met on the sets of their TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar when they became friends and later fell in love with each other. Revealing how Vatsal had proposed to her, Ishita earlier told E-Times, “We were just having a casual dinner. After dinner, we were just chit-chatting. Suddenly Vatsal popped the question. There was no going down on the knees. It was very normal. But that question made that normal dinner date very special. Everything just changed after that day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishita Dutta is most known for her roles in the 2015 Hindi movie Drishyam and its 2022 sequel, Drishyam 2. She is also known for television shows Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Bepanah Pyaar, and Ek Ghar Banaunga. On the other hand, Vatsal Sheth is best known for his roles as Raj Chaudhary in Taarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004. His role as Shaurya Goenka in television show Ek Hasina Thi (2014) was also widely loved by all. He was also seen in Haasil in 2017. Vatsal was most recently seen in Malang and on the TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

