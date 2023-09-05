Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph Joins Hands With Junglee Pictures For A Thriller Drama

With acclaimed films like Talvaar, Badhaai Ho, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Doctor G, Dil Dhadakne Do and Badhaai Do under its belt, Junglee Pictures is all set to collaborate with Drishyam (Malayalam) director Jeethu Joseph with Cloud 9 Pictures for their upcoming project. The news was announced by the production house and the director on social media on Monday. The film is touted to be a thriller-drama that is based on true events and is hoping to inspire the audience.

Sharing on Instagram, Jeethu Joseph shared a poster featuring himself. The text on the image reads, “Creator and director of the original Drishyam franchise Jeethu Joseph, collaboration with Junglee Pictures in association with Cloud 9 Pictures for his Hindi thriller-drama based on true events."

Jeethu, who is elated with the announcement, said that the film will surely evoke national pride amongst every Indian. “Super excited to announce my collaboration with Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures for a thriller-drama film. Stay Tuned for more updates on this riveting film that is sure to evoke national pride amongst every Indian," the caption of his post states.

The makers have hinted that the film could very well be a patriotic venture by the two bigwigs.

According to a report by the Hindu, Jeethu’s next film is a heroic story of courage and unity where both the government and the citizens spare no effort to protect and save one of their own. Joseph, who is known for his work in the critically acclaimed Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam series featuring Mohanlal, has commented on his upcoming venture in Hindi.

In a statement, he said that after receiving so much love and appreciation for the Drishyam franchise, he is humbled and thrilled to embark on a new journey with the powerhouse team. “For my upcoming film in Hindi cinema, I was searching for a story with a strong narrative that has underlying nuances which the audience would relate to at large," he added.

He also mentioned the script fits perfectly in every aspect as it will resonate with the pulse of every Indian and is pleased to have a platform with these two acclaimed production houses to showcase the film. The cast and crew of the untitled film have been kept under wraps by the makers for now.

Jeethu made his Bollywood debut directorial with The Body in 2019 starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Rishi Kapoor in the lead.