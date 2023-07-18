Drishyam To Kahaani, Best Indian Thrillers Of All Time

Thriller movies are packed with action, drama, and mystery. While watching these movies, viewers experience an adrenaline rush or thrill. Bollywood, along with the South film industry, has given some of the best thriller movies to the Indian audience.

Drishyam: The story revolves around a man who tries to save his family after his daughter commits an unexpected crime. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, the film was remade in Hindi starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. It has emerged as a commercial success. The film is also followed by a sequel titled Drishyam 2. It is rated 8.3 on IMDb.

Kahaani: Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Vidya Balan, the film tells the story of a pregnant woman looking for her husband in Kolkata during Durga Puja. IMDb rated the film 8.1. It was followed by a sequel Kahaani 2, which was released in the year 2016.

Special 26: Directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Akshay Kumar, this film is a Hindi heist thriller movie. It shows how a heist group acts as CBI officers and rob rich business owners. The film is rated 8 on IMDb.

Talvar: Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on a real-life murder case. Starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma, it is a critically acclaimed film. Talvar is based on the Arushi murder case, it is rated 8.1 by IMDb.

Mumbai Police: Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, this thriller movie revolves around a murder. A police officer gets involved in an accident which leads him to suffer partial memory loss. He then embarks on a journey to investigate the murder of his friend. The film is rated 7.9 on IMDb.

There are other top-rated thriller movies like Thani Oruvan (rated 8.4), Yavanika (rated 7.9), Oppam (rated 7.3), and Maanagaram (rated 8.1). These movies create tension among the characters with their plot twists, violence, and personal dilemmas. The themes mostly revolve around murder, kidnapping, heists, and revenge, using whodunit techniques with dramatic music and sound.