Drunk Jungkook Greets BTS Fans at 4 AM With SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and It's All Things Wholesome

Although BTS fans are now familiarised with Jungkook’s late night live sessions, his recent late night session took the fandom by surprise. At 4 am KST, BTS’ Golden Maknae logged into Weverse Live and he had SEVENTEEN member Mingyu. The K-pop idols appeared to be drunk as they giggled while interacting with ARMY and CARAT (SEVENTEEN’s fandom). This was possibly Jungkook’s shortest Weverse Live.

As translated by BTS fans on Twitter, Jungkook came online to inform fans that he was missing the fandom and he plans to have one more drink before Mingyu. At the beginning of the live, the SEVENTEEN member informed Jeon Jungkook that it was 4 am. “Hmmm I know," he replied, before adding, “I just do lives like this." “Why aren’t you sleeping?" Mingyu teased.

Jungkook went on to talk to the fandom. “Hi you guys! This is Jungkook. This is a sudden live.. Okay I’ll introduce: this is Seventeen’s Mingyu!" Jungkook said. Mingyu greeted fans and they instantly cracked up. “I just turned the live on cause I just thought about it, but we’re gonna go soon," Jungkook said before signing off, “Have a great breakfast, have a great lunch, have a great night.. we’ll go after having a drink!"

Mingyu said, “I’ll come to have fun properly at night." “So it was the one last drink before Mingyu goes, I was planning to say bye-bye after having a drink," Jungkook added. “You’re really an amazing senior *holds jk’s hand* you’re so cool.. being able to turn on a live at 4 am without a single word," Mingyu said. “About the live, it has to go on based on how I feel.. when ARMYs miss me, my fans miss me, so I just turn it on.. got it?" Jungkook explained. “I’ll also try to learn from you," Mingyu said, before cracking up with Jungkook.

about the live, it has to go on based on how I feel.. when ARMYs miss me, my fans miss me, so I just turn it on.. got it? MG: I'll also try to learn from you both: thank you everyone!MG: stay well! stay well~ bye bye ~both: — end — — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) July 4, 2023

The interaction left fans feeling all things nice.

u know i find it so cute how jungkook thinks about us when he's drunk and is comfortable enough to introduce his friends to us he is just like me when i get drunk and start talking abt bts to my friends and introduce them to my jungkook photocard inside my wallet— mr yunki⁷ (@boobkoos) July 4, 2023

oh to get drunk and lay my head on jungkook’s shoulder while listening to him talk pic.twitter.com/2qIbmkggmI— ☆! (@rkvecore) July 4, 2023

THIS IS SO! those who were there for the 2 minute mingyu jungkook drunk live……. we are so lucky pic.twitter.com/6MXerQwoPr— meg (@meg_allen) July 4, 2023

jungkook and mingyu on that live pic.twitter.com/I8aCkTelHy— shannon⁷ (@ENCHANTIINGTAe) July 4, 2023

jungkook introducing mingyu on his live, HIS GIGGLES pic.twitter.com/1b445HdG5K— jungkook loops ⁷ (@jeonjkloops) July 4, 2023

Mingyu being genuinely confused that his friend actually turned the live on at 4am, for no particular reason, while Jungkook looks back at him with his big Bambi eyes like “yeah, I know” like it’s the most normal thing in the world. So precious. pic.twitter.com/e48IXMK535 — 제시⁷ (@jessikatsu) July 5, 2023

jungkook and mingyu’s friendship is so adorable pic.twitter.com/bg8O0p0fkB— ᴍᴇᴡ. | ꜱᴇᴠᴇɴ ɪꜱ ᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ‼️ (@thvvjjk_) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Jungkook is preparing to release his single titled Seven. It is reported that popular K-drama actress Han So-hee has been roped in to star in the music video. OSEN reported that the Nevertheless star has completed filming for the music video in Los Angeles. The BTS star was recently in Los Angeles to finish his solo work. Both the artists were spotted arriving at the Seoul airport at the same time. If Han So Hee indeed appears in Jungkook’s music video, it is going to be a collaboration of its kind.