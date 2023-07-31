Dua Lipa Sizzles In Orange Bikini As She Sunbathes In Kosovo Vacation

Dua Lipa, who recently played the role of a mermaid in the latest Barbie movie, is making waves once again, this time with her scintillating vacation pictures from Kosovo. The 27-year-old star set hearts racing as she dropped stunning photos on her Instagram, showcasing her toned figure in skimpy bikinis.

In the pictures, Dua can be seen basking in the warm embrace of the summer sun, lounging on the sandy beaches of her homeland, Kosovo, while perched on big rocks. Her choice of swimwear, includes an orange-striped bikini that perfectly accentuates her curves. Paired with chic sunglasses and elegant golden jewellery, Dua radiated confidence and glamour with every pose. The singer also donned a black and white bikini with a floral pattern, as well as a multi-coloured one, adding variety and flair to her vacation looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Aside from her beachside snapshots, Dua was also seen rocking an orange long-sleeve dress with stylish cut-out sections in the front, a white crop top with white stripes, and light blue and white shorts. She completed her chic ensemble with gold hoop earrings, and a necklace, and exuded joy and energy in a video where she was seen dancing and singing with a group of people in an outdoor setting.

As expected, fans wasted no time showering the star with adoration, flooding the comment section with praise and affectionate messages. One user wrote, “Love button for Dua Lipa," while another exclaimed, “A goddess." Yet another simply commented, “Stunning."

In another post, Dua Lipa looks absolutely mesmerising as she strikes a pose in a semi-sheer red dress. The backdrop of the breathtaking Kosovo skyline and the glistening sea waters added an extra allure as the Levitating songstress struck a confident pout. Her raven locks cascaded in waves over her shoulder, and she opted for a natural, makeup-free look. To complete her captivating ensemble, Dua adorned herself with a pendant necklace and elegant gold jewellery. The singer exuded mermaid vibes with her poses, just like her character in the new Barbie movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

This series of holiday pictures comes only three weeks after Dua Lipa caught attention while paddle boarding in a black bikini. The singer has been actively documenting her vacation adventures on social media, sharing some of the best moments from her trips to Greece and Kosovo.