So many Bollywood and South superstars are into cars and bikes, and Dulquer Salmaan is one of them. He has got an impeccable taste when it comes to cars. Both Mammootty and Dulquer are petrolheads and the sheer love of their cars is quite evident. Their garages are filled with luxurious cars that are often featured on Instagram feeds. Now, Dulquer has bought a new swanky car for himself. According to local media reports, he added a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 luxury SUV to his collection.

As per the ex-showroom, the Maybach GLS600 is worth Rs 2.92 crore. He has joined the Maybach club with Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone and Neetu Singh. It is also said that his favourite number 369 was acquired through an auction at a price of Rs 1.85 lakh.

This car has a gigantic 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine and a 48V mild-hybrid system. It’s a four-wheel drive with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The car has various features like 360-degree cameras, a panoramic sunroof, a refrigerated compartment, a high-quality sound system, and a voice-controlled and virtual assistant.

Last year, Dulquer gave a small sneak peek into his car collection on social media. Showing off his crown jewel, the 2002 BMW M3, he shared that he is quite protective of this car. “I am afraid to scratch it. I have legit nightmares that it has been stolen, vandalised and woken up in a sweat,” he can be heard saying in the video.

He also gave a glimpse of his 2011 Mercedes-Bez SLS AMG.

Dulquer also showed his 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 and shared, “The 991.1 GT3 saw only 3 cars come to India. So when the .2 was finally made with that glorious six-speed manual initially made for the 911R, I felt getting an allocation would be impossible. After what unfolded like a movie plot I finally got a slot.”

As per reports, Dulquer also owns a Ferrari 458 Spider, BMW X6 M, Porsche Panamera Turbo, Mercedes – AMG G63, and Volkswagen Polo GTI.

Dulquer Salmaan is on board with Director Tinu Pappachan for the next project, which is bankrolled by his home production Wayfarer Films. Reportedly, music director Justin Varghese has also been roped in the untitled project. He also has Neerad Amal’s next and Soubin Shahir’s Othiram Kadakam in the pipeline.

