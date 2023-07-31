Dulquer Salmaan And Rana Daggubati Join Hands For Multi-Lingual Film Kaantha

Dulquer Salmaan has already established himself as one of the leading pan-Indian stars, impressing audiences with his exceptional performances and consecutive blockbusters. On his 37th birthday, the Malayalam actor delighted his fans by revealing his first onscreen collaboration with Rana Daggubati. The upcoming project titled Kaantha, is set to be a multi-lingual venture, with Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati joining hands not just as actors but also as producers.

According to recent reports by Variety, the film will be helmed by director Selvamani Selvaraj, whose debut feature Nila received the audience award at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival in 2016. The filmmaker’s documentary series The Hunt for Veerappan is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 4. He has also worked as an assistant to Ang Lee on Life of Pi. Details of the plot for Kaantha are being kept under wraps.

Rana Dadggubati’s Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan jointly shared the film’s poster on Instagram. “Ever so rarely, we find a story that consumes us and reminds us of the power of good cinema. Kaantha is the project that brought us together, and we are ecstatic to begin this journey with the immensely talented Dulquer Salmaan and Wayfarer films. On the occasion of his birthday, here’s a little taste of what’s to come. Happy birthday DQ and welcome to the world of Kaantha," the caption read.

Rana Daggubati also shared the same news on Twitter.

Ever so rarely, we find a story that consumes us and reminds us of the power of good cinema. #Kaantha is the project that brought us together, and we are ecstatic to begin this journey with the immensely talented Dulquer Salmaan and Wayfarer films. On the occasion of his… pic.twitter.com/UHjDHLVVRE— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) July 28, 2023

In an interview with Variety, Dulquer Salmaan expressed his excitement for taking on the most challenging role of his career in the film. “Kaantha is extremely close to my heart and I’ve been eager to bring this to life from the day I heard the story as it’s unlike anything we’ve seen in Indian cinema,” he said.

Calling it one of the “most challenging roles of his career”, the actor added that he is looking forward to the exciting journey.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is currently occupied with several promising projects. The actor’s upcoming projects include the action thriller King Of Kotha, set to release during Onam 2023, and his debut web series Guns and Gulaabs, which will soon premiere on Netflix. Furthermore, Dulquer Salmaan has exciting plans to team up with director Venky Atluri for a venture titled Lucky Bhaskar. There are also reports of him sharing the screen with famous Tamil star Suriya in an untitled film directed by Sudha Kongara.