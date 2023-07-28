Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: 37 Interesting Facts About Malayalam Superstar Only His True Fans Will Know!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DULQUER SALMAAN: Actor Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his 37th birthday. He is a well-known figure in South India, with a huge fan base due to his successful films in Malayalam and Tamil industries. He has also made his Bollywood debut with the movie Karwaan. Dulquer Salmaan is admired as a pan-Indian star and often captivates the internet with his charming appearance. Here are some fascinating facts about this movie star!

Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: 37 Facts As He Turns 37

1. Dulquer Salmaan was born in Kochi on July 28, 1984.

2. Dulquer Salmaan is the youngest son of the South legendary actor Mammootty.

3. Dulquer Salmaan attended Toc-H Public School in Kochi for his primary education and later studied at Sishya School in Chennai for his secondary education.

4. Dulquer Salmaan completed his graduation in Business Management from Purdue University.

5. Before his acting career, Dulquer worked at an IT firm in Dubai.

6. Dulquer Salmaan has worked in films in different languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

7. Dulquer Salmaan made his debut in 2012 with the film Second Show.

8. One of Dulquer Salmaan’s passions is singing, and he has lent his voice to songs in films like ABCD, Manglish, and Charlie.

9. Dulquer Salmaan made his singing debut with the song Johnny Mone Johnny.

10. Dulquer Salmaan has won four Filmfare Awards South and one Kerala State Film Award.

11. The commercially successful film O Kadhal Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan was remade into OK Jaanu by Karan Johar.

12. Dulquer Salmaan tied the knot with Amal Sufiya, an Architect based in Chennai, on 22nd December 2011.

13. Dulquer Salman’s wife, Amal, hails from a North Indian Muslim family that resides in Chennai.

14. Dulquer Salmaan and Amal have a daughter together.

15. Dulquer Salmaan was the owner of a web portal for trading cars.

16. In addition to acting, Dulquer Salmaan is also the Director of Motherhood Hospital.

17. Dulquer Salmaan also manages a dental business in Chennai.

18. Dulquer Salmaan is reputedly the only Malayalam actor to be ranked 7th among Chennai’s most desirable men in 2014. In a global online poll conducted in 2014, he was ranked 45th.

19. GQ ranked Dulquer Salmaan fourth on their list of the 50 most influential young Indians in 2016.

20. GQ recognized him in their list of Best Dressed Men India 2016.

21. After feeling the need for a change from his routine life, Dulquer Salmaan decided to pursue a career in acting.

22. He took acting classes at Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai for three months before entering the film industry.

23. Dulquer Salmaan started his own film production company called Wayfarer Films.

24. Dulquer Salmaan collaborated with Sameer Thahir for the road film Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi.

25. Dulquer Salmaan’s first project as a producer and actor was the family drama Varane Avashyamund, where he shared the screen with Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

26. Dulquer Salmaan played the lead role of Sukumara Kurup in the crime thriller Kurup, his third production, which became the highest-grossing Malayalam film in 2021 and the highest-grossing film of his career.

27. He actively participated in a short film for the Kerala motor vehicle department’s safe riding campaign.

28. As part of the Chennai Gives initiative, Dulquer Salmaan generously donated 150 items, including clothing, shoes, books, school supplies, and crockery items.

29. In 2019, Dulquer Salmaan became the first actor from Kerala to be featured on the cover of Vogue India for their October edition.

30. Some of his commercially successful films include, Ustad Hotel, ABCD, Neelakasham, Pachakadai Chuvanna Bhoomi, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Bangalore Days, Charlie, and more.

31. In his Instagram bio, Dulquer calls himself an ‘auto enthusiast.’ When he decided to return to painting after many years, the first thing he drew was a bike.

32. The actor has sung more than 10 songs in different films.

33. Dulquer Salmaan, has a strong friend circle in the film industry, with Rana Daggubati being his best friend. Rana gained popularity with his role in the movie Baahubali.

34. Apart from acting career, Dulquer Salmaan is actively involved in community service.

35. Dulquer Salman’s favorite actors are Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan.

36. Dulquer Salmaan has over 12.7 million followers on Instagram.

37. Dulqueer Salman made his Bollywood debut with the film Karwaan.