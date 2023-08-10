Dulquer Salmaan Delivers Action-Packed Punch In King Of Kotha Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of King of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy, has finally been unveiled. The trailer was unveiled by iconic actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Suriya and Nagarjuna on social media. Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, the cast also includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Nyla Usha, and Gokul Suresh in key roles. Breaking away from his romantic roles, Dulquer portrays a local gangster in this period drama. The trailer offers a glimpse into his character’s journey to become the King of Kotha, following in his father’s footsteps.

The trailer shows Dulquer Salmaan portraying a character who struggles with alcoholism, yet he gets all the respect in his locality for his good deeds. Touted as the action-packed film, the movie also includes a romantic subplot between Dulquer and Aishwarya Lekshmi. This Abhilash Joshiy directorial revolves around the drug trade in Kotha, while Dulquer’s character Raju is seen at loggerheads with rival gang members over control of the trade.

With the mix of action, romance and suspense, King of Kotha seems to include all the ingredients of a potential mass entertainer film. Dulquer’s versatile performance and engaging storyline promise that the film could attract attention from the pan-India audience.

To deliver a perfect cinematic experience, the makers of the film took a bold step by filming the climax again in May. Dulquer Salmaan, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, confirmed this decision, stating, “We did reshoot the climax, but it’s not because there was anything problematic. I think when you watch the film in a flow, it may have warranted something even bigger."

Discussing film production, the actor mentioned that he started producing because he wanted to ensure that his films received proper attention and were equipped with all the necessary resources. He observed that during his early days, films faced challenges due to production or other departments. As an actor-producer, he aims to provide complete support to his projects.

Abhilash Joshiy’s directorial King of Kotha is scheduled for August 24, coinciding with the Onam festival. The movie will be released in five languages— Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.