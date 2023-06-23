CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Tiku Weds Sheru ReviewHema MaliniAdipurush CollectionRam CharanVijay Varma
Home » Movies » Dulquer Salmaan Introduces 'People of Kotha' In New Video, Announces Teaser Release Date
1-MIN READ

Dulquer Salmaan Introduces 'People of Kotha' In New Video, Announces Teaser Release Date

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 19:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Dulquer Salmaan's King of Koatha promises to be another captivating mass entertainer.

Dulquer Salmaan's King of Koatha promises to be another captivating mass entertainer.

Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha is scheduled for release around the festive season of Onam this year. However, it's official release date has not been announced as of now.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently working on his upcoming movie - King of Kotha. The film promises to be another captivating mass entertainer; and the makers have just released the edgy character introductory video that has ignited the excitement of millions of fans!

On Friday, the Malayalam superstar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video to introduce the ‘people of Kotha’. The character announcement video introduces the audience to the key characters of the film in an intriguing sketch format. Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal as the ‘King’ is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression. It also reveals that Shabeer Kallarakkal, known for playing Dancing Rose in Sarpatta Parambarai, will be playing the role of Kannan in King of Kotha. The film will also feature Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Chemban Vinod as Ranjith, Gokul Suresh as Tony, and Shammi Thilakan as Ravi. Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran will also star in the movie in key roles.

In the caption of the video, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that the teaser of the movie will be released on June 28. “Introducing the People of Kotha! Brace yourself for a first glimpse Teaser into the realm of #KingofKotha releasing on June 28 at 6 pm," he wrote. Watch the video here:

Several people reacted to the video and expressed excitement for the movie. “Yes the most awaited king from dreadful kotha is arriving," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “King’s Entry on 28th June!"

Scheduled for release around the festive season of Onam this year, Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films aim to capitalize on the holiday spirit and the incredible popularity of Dulquer Salmaan. Making his directorial debut, Abhilash Joshiy helms the movie, while the music is composed by Shaan Rahman and Jake’s Bejoy.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Dulquer Salmaan
  2. regional cinema
first published:June 23, 2023, 19:25 IST
last updated:June 23, 2023, 19:25 IST