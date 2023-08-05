Dulquer Salmaan Marks Sita Ramam's One Year With A Sweet Note; Praises Mrunal Thakur's Timeless Portrayal

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam is one of the most talked-about films in recent times. The movie released exactly one year ago and has tugged everyone’s heart strings with its soulful music, powerful and stirring performances and a good story. The film completed one year today and the leading star, Dulquer Salmaan, penned a note thanking everyone who worked on the film.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a note that read, “One year of this Epic film. A Film that refuses to end, Every day whichever part of the world I travel to, I meet people who share their love for the film, It’s language no bar. Finding films like this is a blessing in itself. For it to become more than what you ever

dreamed off is what we actors yearn for. Banu Six - I cannot thank you enough for giving me ram, For your

unwavering passion and belief. Your selfless love to bring this dream to the big screen. For writing from your heart and giving your soul to make this epic saga. You are one of our all time greats Swapna Garu - Who says we don’t have super heroes in Indian cinema! Our own lady superhero who has the guts gumption and will to back a film with her entire being. You made a film of this scale & magnitude with someone like me. If anyone has redefined my career it’s you, For that I’ll always be indebted to you and Vyjayanthi Movies.

Ashwini Dutt Garu - Thank you for your endless love and Support. The way you treat your actors and your films, the original maverick producer - it’s your blood and passion that forms the fabric and ethos of vyjayanthi I Thank you for being a godfather.

Mrunal - Sita Garu. You brought back something from a bygone era, Your incredible portrayal of Sita Mahalakshmi is timeless, Try as you might they may never stop calling you Sita. Our friendship, mutual respect and our common love for cinema translated into what 1s so celebrated on screen, I’ve forever got your back and will always root for you and your films."