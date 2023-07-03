Dulquer Salmaan Raises Concern After His Deleted Video Goes Viral; Here's Why Animal Got Postponed

Dulquer Salmaan left his fans concerned after he shared a cryptic video post on Sunday night, stating that he had not been slept well in a while. The actor has now taken down the post from his Instagram account. However, Dulquer fans are circulating the screenshots of his now-deleted post on Twitter. Dulquer had also shared a note alongside the cryptic video which stated: “I haven’t slept in a while. I experienced something for the first time and things haven’t been the same.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited Animal which was earlier slated to release on August 11 has been pushed for a theatrical release for December. The film will now be releasing on December 1. The film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Twitter handle to share the news and also revealed about the delay in the film’s post production work. Animal also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Rekha opened up about love, relationship and passion in a new, rare interview. It a surprising turn of events, Rekha not only agreed to sit down for an interaction with Vogue Arabia but also feature on the cover of the magazine. The international publication dropped the cover and an inside photo featuring a regal Rekha, covered in diamonds and other priced stones, posing for the camera.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will soon be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Just like everyone else, Suhana’s best friend, actress Ananya Panday is also excited to see her BFF on screen. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, the Gehraiyaan actress shared that even Suhana is ‘very confident’ about her debut.

Despite his hectic shooting schedule, actor Dhanush took some time off and offered prayers at Tirupathi temple along with sons Yatra and Linga. The actor’s parents were also present. The actor also shaved his head along with his sons. However, fans are speculating that, his bald look maybe for his upcoming film D50. The photos of the actor along with his sons have gone viral.

