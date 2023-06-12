Dulquer Salmaan Reshoots King Of Kotha Climax In Kochi; Here's Why

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, after impressing the masses in director Hanu Raghavapudi’s Sita Ramam, is all pumped-up for his next venture. Dulquer, whose portrayal of Ram in the epic historical drama stirred cine-goers, is ready to don a completely new avatar for his upcoming movie, King of Kotha. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the first and second-look poster of the gangster flick has already become the talk of the town. Now in a fresh development, the makers will be shooting the climax of the film again as they were not satisfied with the output of the previous one.

According to a report by India Today, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap was roped in to film the climax along with Mahesh Mathew who had previously lent his expertise in the action sequences of Custody. However, the makers were not so keen about the climax that was shot in May. Hence, they headed back to Kochi to shoot the same once again but with a different cameraman. If sources were to be believed, the new climax has turned out to be better.

The film’s second-look poster had taken the Internet by storm when it was first released in February. In the poster, Dulquer can be seen sporting a grim avatar, dressed ruggedly in a green shirt and a pair of black trousers. He poses against a giant jeep, a cigarette dangling from his hands. Unlike his adorable character in Sita Ramam, the King of Kotha poster indicates that Dulquer Salmaan might exude a don’t-mess-with-me attitude in his upcoming venture.

Dulquer, in the post, expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love, which made him the star that he is now. He wrote, “11 years since my first film released. Ironically titled Second Show. Now in my second decade in cinema, I seek to grow more as an actor and tell even greater stories.”

King of Kotha’s first poster also took Dulquer Salmaan fans into a frenzy. In the poster, the 36-year-old turned all the attention to himself as he exhibited his unmatchable swag. Sitting inside a car, he can be seen taking a puff, keenly observing something at a distance. Dulquer sports long, unruly hair in the picture.

Produced under the banners of Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films, King of Kotha also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh and Nyla Usha in crucial roles. The gangster drama is currently being extensively shot in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi.

Abhilash in an interview with Kochi Times offered a sneak peek into the film. He said, “It is a gangster film that has romance and songs, and is a complete entertainment package that will appeal to youth and families.”