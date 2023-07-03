Teary-Eyed Dulquer Salmaan Says 'I Haven't Slept In A While' In Cryptic Post, Leaves Fans Worried

Dulquer Salmaan left his fans concerned after he shared a cryptic video post on Sunday night, stating that he had not been slept well in a while. The actor has now taken down the post from his Instagram account. However, Dulquer fans are circulating the screenshots of his now-deleted post on Twitter.

Sharing Dulquer’s cryptic post on Twitter, one fan wrote, “What happened to #DulquerSalmaan? He posted and deleted it later. Is everything alright to him?" Another one said, “Dulquer Salmaan posted in Instagram and deleted (sad emojis)." A third user tweeted, “Dulquer Salmaan posted a video on Instagram and he deleted it in minutes after getting some controversial comments on it. What’s happening?" However, a section of netizens pointed out that it was a part of an advertisement and Dulquer was fine.

Dulquer had also shared a note alongside the cryptic video which stated: “I haven’t slept in a while. I experienced something for the first time and things haven’t been the same. It’s reached a point where I just can’t get it out of my mind. I want to say more but I’m not sure I’m allowed."

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan’s highly anticipated film ‘King of Kotha’ will soon be hitting the big screens. The makers released its teaser last week. The teaser was no less than a visual treat. It gave a glimpse of Dulquer’s intense look with the much-needed suave. He was also seen holding weapons.

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, King Of Kotha is Dulquer Salmaan’s dream project. The teaser was released in multiple languages. Apart from Dulquer, Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod Jose, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna and Anikha Surendran play pivotal roles.