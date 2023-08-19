Dulquer Salmaan Shares SHOCKING Experience, Says Women Touched Him Inappropriately: ‘I Was In Pain'

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy promoting his Raj and DK directorial web series Guns & Gulaabs. During a recent interview, the actor recalled a shocking incident and revealed how an elder woman once touched him inappropriately. Sharing another horrific incident, Dulquer added that he was left in pain after a woman once grabbed his backside.

“An older woman, while taking pictures, has sneaked a peck on my cheek. Not very appropriate, but they are sweet. But I am not even looking there, I am posing for the picture and suddenly there’s a peck. Sometimes it catches you by surprise," Dulquer said while talking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia.

“Again an older lady, I don’t know why… And it was very awkward and very bizarre. Like she squeezed and I was in pain. I don’t think it was that kind of a grab, I don’t know what…. and she was way older. I don’t know what it meant and I was on stage and a lot of people were standing there and I was like ‘Aunty please come and stand here’," the Sita Ramam actor added.

Dulquer Salmaan also shared what goes through his mind when such incidents occur and said, “A lot of times, people don’t know where to keep their hands. Sometimes it is on your behind. But this was… in the pictures, I was trying to smile and I was wondering what is happening and I didn’t know how to get out of it,"

The actor argued that he has done the same thing to his friends and they react by asking him what he is doing. He then tells them, “This is what I go through! Imagine this and tell me why people do this. There is no answer, I don’t know what it is." “This is what I remember, the pain that I went through," he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer will next also be seen in the film King of Kotha. It is scheduled to release on August 24 this year.