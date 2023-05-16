Dulquer Salmaan Signs His Next With Vaathi Director Venky Atluri

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most popular pan-India actors. The actor enjoys a huge fan following across the country and has even acted in Bollywood films like Zoya Factor and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. According to reports, the actor is collaborating with popular Telugu director Venky Atluri for his next, his third Telugu film after Sita Ramam and Mahanati. Venky Atluri confirmed the news by sharing an Instagram post. He captioned the post, “Very happy, excited and pleased to be collaborating with Charismatic #DQ for my next film. Happy to have you on board sir, can’t wait to start the shoot from tomorrow."

According to reports, the shooting for the film will begin in October 2023 and is expected to hit theatres globally in the summer of 2024. The makers are planning to make the untitled project in various languages. The film is Atluri’s sixth as a director. His first film as a director was in 2018’s Tholi Prema. He also won an award for the best debut director for a Telugu film. His last film was Vaathi, starring superstar Dhanush. The film was dubbed in Telugu as Sir and didn’t receive a positive response from the audience or the critics.

Dulquer Salmaan is shooting for his upcoming Malayalam film, King of Kotha. It is directed by Abhilash Joshiy and stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. The film is aiming for an August 2023 release. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Netflix’s web series Guns & Gulaabs. The series is created by Raj and DK and also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

Dulquer, the son of Malayalam megastar Mammootty, has carved his own space in the industry. He made his acting debut with The Second Show in 2012. Since then, he has established himself as a leading actor in Indian cinema with several critically and commercially successful films, including Ustad Hotel, ABCD, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Bangalore Days, Vikramadithyan, Sita Ramam, etc.