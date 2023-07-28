Dulquer Salmaan Turns 37: Actor's Top Malayalam Movies to Add to Your Watchlist!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DULQUER SALMAAN: Dulquer Salmaan started his acting career in 2012 with the film Second Show. Since then he has gradually earned a lot of success in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. The actor made his Bollywood debut in the film Karwaan in 2018 and is now a pan-India star who has a massive fan following.
Dulquer Salmaan is known for his versatile acting skills and has been praised for his performances in various genres, including drama, romance, and comedy. He continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian film industry and is considered one of the most talented and sought-after actors of his generation. On his 37th Birthday, here are a few of his best Malayalam films you can add to your watchlist.
- Bangalore Days
Anjali Menon wrote and directed the 2014 coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama Bangalore Days, which was co-produced by Anwar Rasheed and Sophia Paul under the banners Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Weekend Blockbusters. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan along with Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Isha Talwar among others. The plot centres around three cousins from Kerala who migrate to Bangalore. The film was later remade in Tamil as Bangalore Naatkalin in 2016.
- Kali
Sameer Thahir directed and produced Kali in 2016. The key actors are Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi. This was Thahir and Salmaan’s second collaboration. The plot revolves around Siddharth, who faced anger issues and tried to restrain himself for the love of his life, Anjali. It has since been remade in Kannada as Kidi and in Marathi as Circuitt. Hey Pillagada, the film, was dubbed and released in Telugu.
- Ustad Hotel
It was Dulquer Salmaan’s second film. Directed by Anwar Rasheed,it helped the actor establish himself in the Malayalam industry. It earned him many accolades, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Dulquer portrays the role of Chef Faisal. Other stars in the film included Nithya Menon, Thilakan, Siddique, and Mamukkoya.
- 100 days of love
Jenuse Mohamed’s directorial debut film, 100 Days of Love, was a romantic comedy film that starred Dulquer Salmaan as the lead along with Nithya Menen. The film was remade in Marathi, with the title Shambhar Divas Premache. The plot revolved around Balan K. Nair, a reporter for a well-known daily in Bangalore, and his chance meeting with his childhood acquaintance Sheela.
- Kurup
This was a biographical crime thriller film based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup. Dulquer Salmaan acted in and produced the film. It was directed by Srinath Rajendran. It includes an ensemble cast of Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bharath, Tovino Thomas, Shivajith, and others.