Dulquer Salmaan Turns 37: Actor's Top Malayalam Movies to Add to Your Watchlist!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DULQUER SALMAAN: Dulquer Salmaan started his acting career in 2012 with the film Second Show. Since then he has gradually earned a lot of success in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. The actor made his Bollywood debut in the film Karwaan in 2018 and is now a pan-India star who has a massive fan following.

Dulquer Salmaan is known for his versatile acting skills and has been praised for his performances in various genres, including drama, romance, and comedy. He continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian film industry and is considered one of the most talented and sought-after actors of his generation. On his 37th Birthday, here are a few of his best Malayalam films you can add to your watchlist.