Dulquer Salmaan Turns Hot Gangster, Impress All With His Swag In King of Kotha New Poster

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his next movie, King of Kotha. On Tuesday, the Malayalam superstar took to his Instagram handle to drop a new poster of his upcoming film. In the poster, Dulquer can be seen holding a gun in one of his hands, whereas in other, he holds a cigrette. With a stern expression on his face, Dulquer Salmaan’s swag is surely unbeatable in the poster.

The poster also mentions that the teaser of King of Kotha will be released tomorrow i.e. June 28. Check out the poster here:

Just a few days back, Dulquer Salmaan also dropped a video introducing all to the ‘people of Kotha’. The character announcement video introduced the audience to the key characters of the film in an intriguing sketch format. It revealed that Shabeer Kallarakkal, known for playing Dancing Rose in Sarpatta Parambarai, will be playing the role of Kannan in King of Kotha. The film will also feature Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Chemban Vinod as Ranjith, Gokul Suresh as Tony, and Shammi Thilakan as Ravi. Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran will also star in the movie in key roles.

Scheduled for release around the festive season of Onam this year, Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films aim to capitalize on the holiday spirit and the incredible popularity of Dulquer Salmaan. Making his directorial debut, Abhilash Joshiy helms the movie, while the music is composed by Shaan Rahman and Jake’s Bejoy.